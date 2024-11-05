Haryana Air Pollution: Residents Suffer from Eye Irritation and Breathing Issues Due To Poor Air Quality and Loud Fireworks

Air pollution has surged significantly across India over the past few days since the Diwali celebrations and Haryana's Sirsa is currently engulfed in thick smoke from fireworks and stubble burning, leading to significant health concerns among its residents. Many are experiencing eye irritation and breathing difficulties, prompting local doctors to recommend safety measures to alleviate these issues.

Dr. Praveen Arora, an eye specialist, reports a noticeable increase in eye-related ailments. “Due to this situation, eye diseases have definitely risen, and we’re seeing more patients in the OPD than before. Common complaints include burning and redness in the eyes, with eight to ten individuals presenting severe cases or significant eye issues,” he explained. Dr. Arora emphasized that pollution from stubble burning, fireworks, and heavy vehicle emissions are major contributors to this health crisis. He called for heightened public awareness and government intervention, stating, “We need collaborative efforts; neither the government nor the public can tackle this alone.”

Local resident Neha Garg echoed Dr. Arora's concerns, describing the distressing effects of the pollution. “The Diwali fireworks and the smoke from stubble burning are causing irritation and itching in the eyes, alongside difficulty in breathing. This issue affects both adults and children,” she said. Garg also mentioned that vision problems and persistent eye irritation are making it challenging for individuals to ride scooters safely. “The smoke from stubble burning feels like it’s settling in the lungs,” she added, highlighting the urgent need for solutions. As Sirsa grapples with these pressing health issues, the community is urged to take precautionary measures, such as wearing protective eyewear and using masks when venturing outdoors. India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for PM2.5 stands at 40 µg/m³, while the World Health Organization’s recommended safe limit is 5 µg/m³ annually. This year’s Diwali air quality data underscores significant pollution spikes, especially in Maharashtra with PM2.5 levels surpassing even major urban centres like Mumbai and Pune.