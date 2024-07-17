Haryana announces 10 pc quota for Agniveers in police, mining guard jobs

Chandigarh, July 17 Just ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that the state government would provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation to Agniveers in direct recruitment to posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard and jail warden recruited by the state.

"The Agnipath scheme was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14, 2022. Under this scheme, Agniveer is deployed in the Indian Army for four years. Our government will provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation to Agniveers," CM Saini told the media here.

"We will provide these Agniveers with a relaxation of three years in the maximum age prescribed for government posts in Group-B and C," he said.

"In the case of the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years. The government will provide five per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment to civil posts in Group-C and one per cent horizontal reservation in Group-­B," the chief minister said.

"If Agniveer is given a salary of more than Rs 30,000 per month by any industrial unit, then our government will give a subsidy of Rs 60,000 per annum to that industrial unit," he added.

