Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP Releases 6th List of 19 Candidates, Total Now 89

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its 6th list, featuring 19 candidates. With this, the party has announced a total of 89 candidates so far. On Wednesday, the AAP announced 30 additional candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Among the notable candidates is former wrestler Kavita Dalal, who will contest from Julana, going up against Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat and the BJP's Yogesh Bairagi.

After announcing 21 candidates earlier in the afternoon, the party released an additional list in the evening with nine more nominees for the October 5 election. Dalal (37), a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) participant and also known as "Lady Khali", has been fielded to take on Phogat, an Olympian.

In the Jat-dominated Julana Assembly segment, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, to contest against Vinesh Phogat. Though Phogat is originally from Balali in Charkhi Dadri district, her in-laws are from Julana, with her husband Somvir Rathee hailing from Bakhta Khera village in the area. Kavita Dalal, a candidate from Jind district, is also in the fray. Vinesh Phogat, 30, retired from wrestling before entering politics after a disappointing end to her Paris Olympic campaign. Despite being the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, she was disqualified for being slightly overweight in her 50-kg category weigh-in.

