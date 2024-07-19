Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita To Launch Poll Campaign on July 20

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch its Assembly election campaign in Haryana with the announcement of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees for the state. On Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi CM's wife, will unveil the "Kejriwal Ki Guarantee" during a townhall meeting in Panchkula, Haryana, according to an AAP statement.

She will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also serves as the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, is currently in judicial custody over an excise policy-related case. Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, who actively campaigned for AAP candidates in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat during the recent Lok Sabha elections, will lead the announcement of the party's guarantees for Haryana.

Last Tuesday, the AAP declared its intention to contest all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, which is currently governed by the BJP. Despite multiple attempts in past elections, AAP has yet to achieve electoral success in the state. In the recent May Lok Sabha elections, AAP's Kurukshetra candidate and state president, Sushil Gupta, was defeated by BJP's Navin Jindal.

