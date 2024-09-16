Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP Set for Third Term as Congress Faces Challenges, Analysts Say

As the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections slowly approach, reports and forecasts indicate a strong likelihood that the BJP will secure a third consecutive term. In contrast, a comeback for Congress appears increasingly improbable. Voting is scheduled for October 5 across all 90 constituencies, with results expected to be announced on October 8.Initially, Congress seemed to have a chance in these elections. However, the influence of familial connections on their candidate selection has undermined their prospects. The first list of 32 candidates included 28 current MLAs, largely favoring the faction led by former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda.

In comparison, Kumari Selja’s faction received only four tickets, a trend that continued in later lists. The BJP is not immune to familial influence either, despite its critique of Congress for nepotism. Family connections played a role in the selection of candidates for 11 seats. This includes Adampur MLA Bhavy Bishnoi, the daughter of MP Rao Inderjit Singh in Ahirwal, and the grandson of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal among the nominees. After the candidate lists were published, both parties experienced internal unrest. Numerous leaders either defected or ran as independents.

The BJP managed to quell dissent by the time the final list was released, while Congress continues to face internal challenges. In this election cycle, Congress has demonstrated a higher degree of family favoritism than the BJP, awarding tickets to family members of senior leaders for 22 seats. Notable examples include Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala’s son, Aditya Surjewala, running from Kaithal, MP Varun Chaudhary’s wife, Pooja Chaudhary, contesting from Mullana (SC), and Mandeep Singh, son of a former minister, running from Pihowa.

The BJP has been in at the helm since 2014 and secured a second term in 2019. Analysts predict that they are likely to continue their reign due to the internal problems plaguing Congress. The issue of nepotism within Congress, particularly the dominance of the Hooda family in ticket distribution over other figures like Kumari Selja, has significantly undermined their electoral prospects. As the election date approaches, the BJP appears to be leading ahead of Congress following the finalization of nominations. Despite facing initial discontent within the party, the BJP has managed to stabilize by effectively addressing internal disputes. The political landscape in Haryana is evolving as the election nears. While Congress initially had potential, internal family favoritism and ongoing rebellions have diminished their chances. The BJP seems well-positioned for another term, having successfully navigated internal challenges and maintained a stronger position in the lead-up to the election



