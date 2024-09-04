Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Vinesh Phogat Likely To Contest From Julana, Bajrang Punia From Badli on Congress Tickets

According to the reports, Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia will contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on Congress tickets. Vinesh Phogat will contest from Julana and Bajrang Punia from Badli constituencies, respectively. Earlier on Wednesday, both wrestlers met with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Sources suggested that they both may resign from their official positions soon. The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with vote counting on October 8. There had been long-standing speculation about Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia contesting the Haryana Assembly elections on Congress tickets.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat Meet Rahul Gandhi; Likely To Contest Polls On Congress Ticket.

On Wednesday, they met with Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal. Vinesh narrowly missed out on a medal in the 50 kg wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics 2024. After securing a place in the finals for the silver medal, she was disqualified due to being 100 grams over the weight limit, resulting in her missing out on any medal. The day after this incident, on August 8, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling.