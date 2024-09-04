Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat Meet Rahul Gandhi; Likely To Contest Polls On Congress Ticket

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday, September 4. Following their meeting with Gandhi, speculation about Vinesh and Bajrang running for elections has increased ahead of the release of the Congress candidate list. After meeting Gandhi, both arrived at Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal's residence in National Capital

Ahead of Haryana assembly elections, the political wind suggests wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia will contest in upcoming polls from the state on the Congress ticket. Both met the Congress high command even before the announcement of candidates for polls.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik had protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, accusing former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. During the protest, the wrestlers did not receive much support from the BJP, leading to growing dissatisfaction with the party among Vinesh and Bajrang.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia likely to contest Haryana Assembly elections on Congress ticket; might resign from their posts today: Sources



Recently, Vinesh Phogat was also in the spotlight at the Paris Olympics. On August 6, she won three consecutive matches in a single day to secure her place in the final of the 50kg freestyle wrestling category. However, she was disqualified just before the final for being 100 grams overweight.