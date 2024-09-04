Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to Kick Off Congress Campaign with Mega Rallies in Ramban and Anantnag Today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to launch his party's campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Wednesday, September 4, with two major public rallies in the Ramban and Anantnag districts. These rallies are part of the Congress campaign for candidates competing in the first phase of the elections, scheduled for September 18.

In addition to Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 key campaigners for the party in the upcoming three-phase Assembly elections.

Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will take place on September 18, September 25, and October 1. Under the seat-sharing agreement between the National Conference (NC) and Congress, the NC will contest 51 seats while Congress will field candidates in 32 seats. The parties will have friendly contests in five seats and have allocated one seat each to the CPI(M) and the Panthers Party.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra announced that Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Jammu from Delhi on Wednesday and then travel to the Gool area in Ramban district for an afternoon rally. During his visit, he will campaign for Vikar Rasool Wani, the former Jammu and Kashmir unit chief of the party, who is running for the Banihal assembly constituency. Polling for this seat will occur in the first phase on September 18.

