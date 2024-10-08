Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024: Vinesh Phogat Leads from Julana Seat Against BJP's Yogesh Bairagi

The year 2024 has been significant for Vinesh Phogat, marked by her missed opportunity to compete in the Olympics final for a medal and her entry into politics. She is contesting the Haryana Assembly elections from Julana in the Jind district. Early trends indicate that the wrestler is currently leading against BJP's Yogesh Bajrangi.

In a high-stakes battle and her entry into electoral politics, Olympian Vinesh Phogat is facing off against former Army captain Yogesh Bairagi for the Julana seat in Haryana. Following her return from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Phogat was announced as the Congress candidate for Julana.

Also Read| Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024: Early Trends Show Congress Ahead On 46 Seats, BJP 23; Nayab Singh Saini Leading From Ladwa.

Phogat is also vying for the Julana seat against the sitting MLA, Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party. Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party has nominated former WWE player Kavita Dalal for the contest. The Julana seat was held by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from 2009 to 2019, and the last time Congress secured a victory in this constituency was in 2005.

Yogesh Bairagi, 35, is the state vice president of the BJP youth wing and has an impressive background, having served in the Indian Army for nine years before transitioning to a career as a commercial pilot. He gained recognition for his active participation in relief and rescue operations during the Chennai floods and for assisting in the evacuation of Indian nationals from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

