Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Retains His Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Seat

Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Results: Former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda has successfully retained his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district, defeating BJP candidate Manju by a significant margin of 71,465 votes.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda retains his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district, defeats nearest BJP rival — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2024

Other contenders in the race included Pravin Guskhani from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sushila Devi from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Krishan from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Bhupinder Singh Hooda was elected as a member of parliament from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency for four terms in 1991, 1996, 1998, 2004. He also remained the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2004.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Indian National Congress won the 2019 Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections, securing 97,755 votes for a vote share of 65.82%. His nearest rival, Satish Nandal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received 39,443 votes, which accounted for 26.56% of the total votes. Hooda won by a margin of 58,312 votes, which is 39.27%.

Read Also | Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024: Vinesh Phogat Wins From Julana Constituency by Over 6000 Votes

As of 2:45 p.m., Election Commission data showed Congress had won nine seats and was leading in 27 others, while the BJP had won four seats and was leading in 44. The Indian National Lok Dal was leading in two seats, the BSP in one, and Independents were leading in three of the 90 Assembly seats.

Speaking to reporters, Hooda expressed confidence in Congress securing a majority. "As per the input I have with me, we are touching the majority. Congress is getting the majority. There are several seats that we have won... but the same is yet to be updated," Hooda said as vote counting continued.

"I have news that counting is stopped at several places. We are getting the majority... This is a game, the ball is sometimes here, sometimes there, but we will do the final goal," he added, expressing optimism about the final results.

Vote counting began at 8 a.m. across the state as Haryana witnessed a closely watched contest between the Congress and BJP.