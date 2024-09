Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Upcoming Polls, CM Nayab Singh Saini to Contest from Ladwa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from Ladwa, Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, and Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt. Other prominent candidates include Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, and Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna.