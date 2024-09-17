Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: INLD Aims for Strong Comeback with Key Alliances

As Haryana gears up for its Assembly elections, the political scene is abuzz with potential changes. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), led by Abhay Singh Chautala, is aiming for a strong comeback. Chautala, a prominent Jat leader, is focused on restoring his party's influence in the state.

The INLD, which once held a dominant position in Haryana's politics, is making strategic moves to regain its foothold. A key part of the party's strategy involves forming crucial alliances. The INLD has partnered with the Lokhit Party (HLP) and secured support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). This coalition is expected to enhance the INLD's appeal among Jat and Scheduled Caste (SC) voters, who are vital in Haryana's electoral landscape.

Political analysts view the INLD-HLP-BSP alliance as a game-changer. The partnership is projected to consolidate votes from Jat and SC communities, creating a strong electoral force. This is particularly significant in areas like Bagad, where the Congress party had previously been dominant.

A key moment in this campaign was the meeting between Abhay Singh Chautala and Gopal Kanda on September 12 in Sirsa. Kanda's support, combined with regional backing and new alliances, has shifted the political dynamics in Haryana.

Historically, the Bagad region was a Congress stronghold, with limited options for voters. However, the INLD's renewed efforts and alliances offer a fresh alternative, addressing local aspirations and shifting the political balance.

The Congress party's alleged neglect of Bagad during Bhupendra Singh Hooda's tenure has fueled discontent among voters. The INLD-BSP-HLP alliance is seen as a response to this dissatisfaction, providing a promising alternative for those who feel overlooked.

Once a major player in Haryana, the INLD experienced a decline in recent years. Now, with strategic alliances and a renewed focus on key voter bases, the party aims to secure at least 30 seats in the upcoming elections. As Haryana prepares for the polls, attention will be on how the INLD’s strategies and alliances influence the electoral outcome.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.