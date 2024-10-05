Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Polling Concludes for 90 Assembly Seats in State, All Eyes on Exit Poll Predictions

Polling for 90 assembly seats in Haryana concluded today, as all eyes turn to the upcoming exit poll results. Voting in Haryana took place in a single phase, while Jammu and Kashmir held elections across three phases.

In Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to return to power after a decade in opposition. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a significant third player in the race. Pre-poll alliances have been formed between the Indian National Lok Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP), as well as the Jannayak Janta Party and the Azad Samaj Party (JJP-ASP).

In 2019, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which secured 10 seats. However, the JJP later exited the coalition. The Congress captured 31 seats in the last election.

The BJP is contesting this election under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, who took over as chief minister in March, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. The Congress, on the other hand, hopes to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiment, particularly concerning issues stemming from farmers' protests and the recent wrestlers' protests.

Jammu and Kashmir held its elections in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, while Haryana conducted its vote in a single phase on October 5. Counting of votes in both states is scheduled for October 8.

Key issues surrounding women, youth, farmers, and the poor have shaped the campaign manifestos of both major parties. The results in Jammu and Kashmir, which are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state, will serve as a critical test for the BJP.

The BJP aims to emerge as the single largest party in the union territory, while the National Conference-Congress alliance seeks to form a government with support from like-minded parties. The PDP has chosen not to participate in any pre-poll alliances. In the 2014 assembly elections, the PDP won seven of the 15 seats in north Kashmir, while the National Conference and Congress secured three and two seats, respectively.