Haryana Budget 2022: Budget allocation for the different sectors in Haryana

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2022 11:45 AM2022-03-08T11:45:27+5:302022-03-08T11:46:16+5:30

These are the budget allocation for the different sectors around the state of Haryana.  Skill Development and Industrial Training ...

Haryana Budget 2022: Budget allocation for the different sectors in Haryana | Haryana Budget 2022: Budget allocation for the different sectors in Haryana

Haryana Budget 2022: Budget allocation for the different sectors in Haryana

Next

These are the budget allocation for the different sectors around the state of Haryana. 

Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment - Rs 1,671.37 crore for 2022-23.
Labour - Rs 221.97 crore for 2022-24.
Social Justice and Empowerment - Rs 10,229.93 crore.
Housing - Rs 383.11 crore for 2022-23.
Sports and Youth Affairs - Rs 540.50 crore for 2022-23.

Earlier, in the budget 2022-23 the government announced special welfare schemes for health, women, and child development, in which the government decided to spend Rs  8,925.52 crore for the health sector an increase of 21.65% over BE (Budget Estimate) of 2021-22.

And for women and child development the government released a provision of Rs 2,017.24 crore an increase of 33.7% over the last year 2021. 

Open in app
Tags :Haryana Budget 2022-23