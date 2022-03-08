Haryana Budget 2022: Budget allocation for the different sectors in Haryana

These are the budget allocation for the different sectors around the state of Haryana.

Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment - Rs 1,671.37 crore for 2022-23.

Labour - Rs 221.97 crore for 2022-24.

Social Justice and Empowerment - Rs 10,229.93 crore.

Housing - Rs 383.11 crore for 2022-23.

Sports and Youth Affairs - Rs 540.50 crore for 2022-23.

Earlier, in the budget 2022-23 the government announced special welfare schemes for health, women, and child development, in which the government decided to spend Rs 8,925.52 crore for the health sector an increase of 21.65% over BE (Budget Estimate) of 2021-22.

And for women and child development the government released a provision of Rs 2,017.24 crore an increase of 33.7% over the last year 2021.