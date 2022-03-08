Haryana Budget 2022: Government passes major schemes for education this year, specially the students from government schools

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his government announced special schemes for the students of the state. The CM said all the 25 lakhs students will get health checkups twice a year by the government. The government will also take the initiative to increase Sanskriti Model schools in the state from 138 to 500 also computer education will be provided to the students from class 5th onwards.

Not only this the government under Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) will establish 50 STEM labs in which the students will get 3D printing, drone technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Block-Chain Management, etc training.

The government to start subject-wise Olympiads for Class 8 to 12. And students who will secure the highest rank shall be sent to NASA and ISRO on exposure visits. The scholarship will be also provided to the students in the place of awards.

Tablets with connectivity will be provided to students of Class 10, 11, 12, to the government school students.

