Haryana Budget 2022: Haryana government introduces new schemes for state in budget 2022-23

This year Haryana government also announced new schemes for the state in budget 2022-23. In these new schemes, the government will establish libraries in all government senior-secondary schools for the additional learning of the students.

The government also said that all sub-divisional level hospitals located at a minimum distance of 40-km from the nearest district hospital will be upgraded to 100-bed hospitals with oxygen level supply.

Not only this, families who have an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh would be given free health checkup facility once in two years.

Meanwhile, the government also give special allocations for Transport, Civil Aviation, and Tourism sectors in budget 20223

Transport - Rs 2,821.83 crore for 2022-23, has been allocated, an increase of 12.2% over the current year.

Civil Aviation - Rs 886.37 crore for 2022-23 has been announced an increase of 380.8% over BE (Budget Estimate) of the current year.

Tourism - Rs 310.24 crore for 2022-23, has to spend an increase of 55.1% over RE of the current year.