Haryana Budget 2022: Know the date, schedule, and process of this year's budget

The date for presenting the Haryana Budget 2022-23 has been declared, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will present the state budget on 8th March 2022. And the budget session of Vidhan Sabha will be starting from March 2. Manohar Lal Khattar is the CM of the state and also the finance minister and it will be his third time for budget 2022.

This budget session will run from March 2 to March 22, and after the Budget presentation, the state will have 6 days of holiday. According to the reports, this time the budget meetings will be only held for 9 days, not for 12 days. Haryana Legislative Assembly will begin on March 2 with the governor's address. On March 3 and 4, the budget session will be discussed and on the same day, Chief Minister will present the Budget 2022 for Haryana. Saturday and Sunday are holidays on 6th and 7th March so the budget of Harayana will commence on 8th March. Meanwhile, the necessary process will be held from March 9 to 11.