Haryana Budget 2022: Provision of Rs 8,925.52 crore for the health sector and for women-child development Rs 2,017.24 crore has been declared

Haryana CM announced special welfare schemes for health, women, and child development, in which the government decided to spend Rs 8,925.52 crore for the health sector an increase of 21.65% over BE (Budget Estimate) of 2021-22.

And for women and child development the government released a provision of Rs 2,017.24 crore an increase of 33.7% over the last year 2021.

Earlier, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his government announced special schemes for the students of the state. The CM said all the 25 lakhs students will get health checkups twice a year by the government. The government will also take the initiative to increase Sanskriti Model schools in the state from 138 to 500 also computer education will be provided to the students from class 5th onwards.

Not only this the government under Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) will establish 50 STEM labs in which the students will get 3D printing, drone technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Block-Chain Management, etc training.