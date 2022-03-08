Haryana Budget 2022: Read the budget allocations for Urban & Rural sectors

The Haryana government has announced budget allocation for Urban & Rural sectors for the financial year 2022-23. The government has allocated a total of Rs 6,826.13 crores for the Rural sector for 2022-23, this is an increase of 83.3% over the Revised Estimate (RE) of the current year. However, the government released the provision of Rs 8,085.73 crores for the Urban sector, which is an increase of 54.28% over the Budget Estimate (BE) of the current year.

Meanwhile, the government has also announced budget allocation for the different sectors around the state of Haryana.

Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment - Rs 1,671.37 crore for 2022-23.

Labour - Rs 221.97 crore for 2022-24.

Social Justice and Empowerment - Rs 10,229.93 crore.

Housing - Rs 383.11 crore for 2022-23.

Sports and Youth Affairs - Rs 540.50 crore for 2022-23.

Earlier, in the budget 2022-23 the government announced special welfare schemes for health, women, and child development, in which the government decided to spend Rs 8,925.52 crore for the health sector an increase of 21.65% over BE (Budget Estimate) of 2021-22.