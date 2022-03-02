Haryana Budget 2022: Special schemes for farmers in this year's Haryana budget to be introduce

First day for budget session of Haryana Legislative Assembly, is over during the session Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that his government stands with the farmers.

While addressing the session governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented a roadmap for future development, enumerating the special achievements of the BJP-JJP coalition government so far.

Major announcements have been done in the session, according to the reports farmers would get special allocation of Rs 10,000. The farmers who plant 400 trees per acre in place of paddy will get 10 thousand rupees for three years.

Not only the but the government also aims to increase number of female police in the state from 9 to 15%. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the government has approved claims worth about Rs 700 crore.

However the Haryana government is still under big debt despite being introducing new schemes to people the government first will need to pay its debt. Ahead of the budget of Haryana the oppositions will never miss any chance to grab this opportunity and question the current Haryana government, it will be interesting to see what the current government of Haryana, BJP will do in this budget.