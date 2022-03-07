Haryana Budget 2022: State to establish a separate department for farmers in budget 2022

Ahead of Haryana budget 2022 which is going to behold tomorrow, Haryana agriculture and farmers' welfare minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday stated that the state is going to introduce a separate department to connect farmers of each village of the state with natural farming.

He said the government will focus on starting laboratories for natural farming. "After this, a market will be established in Gurgaon. Efforts will also be made to connect some farmers of every village to natural farming," he said.

Tomorrow on 8th March Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will present the budget of Haryana for the financial year 2022-23. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar who also holds the portfolio of finance minister will be presenting his third budget this time. The budget session will start at 11 pm in the legislative assembly.