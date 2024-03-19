Haryana Cabinet Expansion: MLA Kamal Gupta, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda Takes Oath as Ministers

On Tuesday, the Haryana government led by Nayab Singh carried out its first cabinet expansion. BJP MLAs Kamal Gupta, Subhash Sudha, Vishambar Singh, Asim Goyal and Abhe Singh Yadav have been included in the new cabinet. At the same time, Seema Trikha and Mahipal Dhanda took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge). Seema is MLA from Badkhal of Faridabad. On the other hand, Dhanda Panipat is more constructive than rural.

Subhash Sudha is MLA from Thanesar, Vishambar Singh from Bawani Kheda, Abhe Singh from Nangal Chaudhary and Asim Goyal from Ambala City. Kamal Gupta is an MLA from Hisar and has also served as a minister in the Khattar government. Anil Vij ko jaga nahi mili hai in cabinet extension. Vij Manohar has been Home Minister in Khattar government. Anil Vij is upset with the decision to make Naib Singh Saini the CM after Khattar's resignation. Vij did not even attend the CM's swearing-in on March 12. However, former minister Vij has been denying his displeasure. Today (Tuesday, March 19), when he was questioned about the oath, he said that he had no knowledge of it.

Haryana Cabinet can have maximum 14 ministers including Chief Minister. Naib Singh Saini was sworn in on March 12 after the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar as CM. Along with him, five ministers were also given place in the cabinet.