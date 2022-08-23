Haryana CM calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

It was Khattar's first courtesy meeting with Jagdeep Dhankar after he was elected as the Vice-President.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has a close relationship with the state of Haryana. "During the meeting, there was a discussion with the Vice President regarding Haryana. We will always get guidance from him," said Manohar Lal as per an official release.

On a question raised by the media, Haryana Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the Amrita Hospital established by Mata Amritanandamayi in Faridabad on Wednesday."

A medical college is also being established there. Good medical facilities will be available to the public from Amrita Hospital established in Faridabad.

Manohar Lal also met President of India, Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

( With inputs from ANI )

