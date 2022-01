Haryana CM constitutes committee aiming to expedite execution of Rs 100-crore development projects

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has constituted a three-member review committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal aiming to expedite the execution of Rs 100 crore development projects in the state, said an official spokesperson on Wednesday.

"CM Manohar Lal Khattar would review the projects to ensure inter-departmental coordination, and would preside over one such meeting on January 24," said the spokesperson.

While stating this here today, the official spokesperson added that the three-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary would review the development projects on a monthly basis.

The committee also includes as members, the Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor