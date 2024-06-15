Haryana CM dares Congress to release white paper on jobs during its rule

New Delhi, June 15 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday lashed out at the Congress and its leaders for 'spreading canards and peddling lies' in its 'desperation' for power and said that the people will give a befitting reply to it in the Assembly elections, scheduled in next three months.

The Chief Minister also dared the Leader of the Opposition and former Congress CM to release a white paper on employment opportunities during the party's 10-year tenure (2004-2014), to put on record as to how many jobs it gave to youth.

"I challenge Bhupinder Singh Hooda to issue a white paper on how many jobs it provided in the 10-year rule," he said at a public gathering in Yamunanagar.

His challenge comes against the backdrop of Hooda's assertions that the BJP, after facing a rout in Lok Sabha polls, will be wiped out in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Our 9.5 years is far better than their 10-year rule. We gave more jobs and took development to the masses. Their governance was marked by divisive discourse while ours was driven by inclusive growth," the Haryana CM added.

Nayab Singh Saini, referring to Rahul Gandhi's repeated boast of democracy under threat during the LS election campaign, said that the Congress party resorted to utter lies but this time, people will not believe in its antics.

He said that the state will go to polls in the next three months and the Congress and INDIA bloc will again spread fake propaganda but the BJP workers will 'expose' its lies this time.

The Haryana CM also described the 'Har ghar se naurki' drive during Congress tenure as an utter lie and claimed that even then, it unabashedly befooled and beguiled the people with fake promises.

