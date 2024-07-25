Haryana CM launches, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 313 cr in Fatehabad

Fatehabad, July 25 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development works worth more than Rs 313 crore in Fatehabad.

At a ‘Pragati Rally’ here, the Chief Minister made a series of announcements and announced Rs 10 crore for the development of the district.

He said a wildlife treatment centre will be built in Badopal.

As per the government policy, the electricity poles installed in the middle of the roads and the wires passing over the houses will be removed free of cost by the local corporation, he said.

In villages where the voltage is low, a big transformer will be installed, the CM added.

The Chief Minister also announced that a boosting station will be built in ward numbers 13-14 if land is available. The mini bypass of Fatehabad will also be renovated.

Saini said the public has seen the work of many governments in the state after the formation of Haryana, but regionalism dominated when it came to development.

“But the present government is developing every region of the state equally with the spirit of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’. We have risen above district, city, and constituency and looked at the entire state with one vision. Rising above regionalism and nepotism, we have worked for the progress and prosperity of entire Haryana,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said those who are demanding an account of the 10-year tenure of the present government should look into their own conscience.

“Their government used to work in commission mode, while our government works in mission mode. Corruption was at its peak during their rule when only those who had recommendations and money used to get government jobs. But the present government has worked to change that system by giving government jobs to the youth on merit.

“Our government has closed the shops of middlemen who used to do brokerage in getting government jobs or getting government work done for the people. We have developed the state by freeing it from fear, corruption, nepotism, and regionalism,” the Chief Minister added.

