Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation, Job for Family Member of Navy Officer Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. The 26-year-old Navy officer from Karnal was killed in a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Lieutenant Narwal was posted at the Naval Training Command in Kochi in Kerala. He had travelled to Pahalgam with his wife while on leave after his recent wedding. Vinay had joined the Indian Navy three years ago after completing his engineering degree from a college in Sonepat. He passed out from the Naval Academy in Ezhimala in Kerala as a Sub-Lieutenant two years ago.

The couple had a destination wedding on April 16 in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. A reception was held later in Karnal. According to initial reports, Lieutenant Narwal was shot in the chest, neck and left arm. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. His grandfather Hawa Singh, a retired Haryana police officer, said that Vinay and his wife had initially planned to visit Switzerland. However, after facing visa issues, they decided to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack occurred on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. Terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others were injured. It is being called one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir since the Pulwama bombing in 2019.