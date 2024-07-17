Haryana CM opens Asia's largest apple market in Pinjore

Chandigarh, July 17 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of Asia's largest modern apple, fruit, and vegetable market in Pinjore in Panchkula district.

To boost business in the modern apple, fruit, and vegetable market, he also announced the reduction of market fees from one per cent to 0.5 per cent. Besides, he also announced the expansion of the Haryana Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jiwan Suraksha Yojana, 2013, increasing the upper age limit from 65 years to 75 years.

The Chief Minister said previously no compensation was provided for accidents caused by lightning strikes on farmers and farm labourers. Now, such accidents will also be covered under this scheme.

He also said under the Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteen Scheme the government has decided to open 100 canteens in the state to provide subsidised meals at Rs 10 per plate throughout the year to farmers and labourers. So far, 48 canteens have been made operational and other canteens will also be opened soon.

Regarding the Vivadon Ka Samadhan policy, he announced no compound interest will be charged from all plot holders in the market yard and all outstanding amounts will be calculated at simple interest only. Additionally, no penal interest will be charged if the instalment is paid within 20 days of the due date. He also announced the abolition of HRDF on all fruits and vegetables and extended the Vivadon Ka Samadhan scheme till September 30.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new grain market at Sagga village in Karnal district, costing Rs 8.99 crore, and the special repair works of the Babain grain market in Kurukshetra district, costing Rs 6.69 crore, to maintain various basic facilities. He also announced a grant of Rs 5 crore for various development works in the Kalka Assembly constituency.

Saini said the modern apple, fruit, and vegetable market in Pinjore will be the largest modern market in Asia. Spread over 78 acres, the construction of this market will cost Rs 220 crore. The first phase has been constructed over 10 acres at a cost of Rs 14.66 crore. The second phase is in progress and will be completed by December 31.

He said that the establishment of this market will benefit the fruit and vegetable farmers and traders of Haryana, as well as the apple growers and traders from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

