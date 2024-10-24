Haryana CM reviews progress of development projects

Chandigarh, Oct 24 Aiming to make Gurugram a smart city, the government’s topmost priority, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday reviewed the progress of projects relating to Samadhan Shivir, the ongoing sanitation and cleanliness drive, stray cattle-free cities, issues related to property IDs, regularisation of colonies, repair of roads and developments works.

Charing a key meeting with the District Municipal Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners to review the projects being executed by the Urban Local Bodies Department, the Chief Minister emphasised placing Haryana on the top of the Swachhta Survey ranking.

He directed that special work should be done to put a proper system in place for ensuring cleanliness across the state.

According to the Chief Minister, he said the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the most significant cleanliness campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called for putting dedicated efforts to ensure that Haryana emerges as a leading state in having excellent cleanliness and improved drainage systems in all civic bodies.

The Chief Minister said making Gurugram a smart city is on the topmost priority list of the government, hence officers should work meticulously to expedite the works related to cleanliness.

Giving directions regarding resolving the problem of water logging in streets, the Chief Minister said the officers concerned should first emphasise providing a temporary resolution to timely drainage of water from the streets till the time the projects related to the drainage system are completed.

He said that if any agency mishandles drainage cleaning work should be blacklisted immediately. He directed that if needed, the additional manpower needed of the Safai Karamcharis should be fulfilled from the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

Saini said that providing basic facilities like the installation of streetlights and cleanliness to the people living in municipalities, municipal corporations and municipal councils should be the priority of every officer.

Regarding the strengthening of roads, the Chief Minister said no road in any municipality should have potholes.

While discussing the issue regarding tackling the issue of burning of dry waste, which is gradually becoming a serious problem, the Chief Minister directed that the officers should take quick action on the complaints received from the burning of dry waste, including garbage and horticultural waste like leaves that are burnt and leads to thick smoke and toxic fumes.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor