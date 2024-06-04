Haryana CM Saini wins Karnal bypoll

Chandigarh, June 4 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini won the bypoll to the Karnal Assembly seat, according to the results announced on Tuesday.

Saini defeated his nearest rival Tarlochan Singh of the Congress by 41,540 votes. While Saini got 95,004 votes, Singh could manage 53,464 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated as the sitting member and then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the seat after stepping down from his post in March. Saini, who was the MP from Kurukshetra, had replaced him. Khattar was fielded from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat which he has won.

