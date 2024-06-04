Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress Leads On 5 Seats, BJP On 4, AAP 1

Chandigarh, June 4 With the counting of votes for the 10 Lok Sabha seats and one assembly by-poll in Haryana underway on Tuesday, initial polling trends indicated Congress is leading on five seats, BJP is leading on four seats and the AAP on one seat.

The Congress is leading on five seats. They are three-time MP Deepender Hooda with 50,435 votes is leading by 32,252 votes from Jat-dominated Rohtak; four-time MP Kumari Selja with 88,911 votes is leading by 36,518 votes from Sirsa (reserved); greenhorn Varun Chaudhry with 79,230 votes leading by 22,907 votes from Ambala (reserved), Satpal Brahamchari with 46,092 votes is leading by 3,216 votes from Sonipat; and Raj Babbar with 69,351 votes, leading by 25,898 votes, from Gurugram.

The BJP’s four seats are Hisar from where Ranjit Singh is with 24,707 votes is leading by 4,526 votes; Karnal from from where Manohar Lal Khattar with 64,643 votes is leading by 11,148 votes; Bhiwani-Mahendragarh from where Dharambir Singh with 79,372 votes is leading by 7,580 votes; and from Faridabad sitting MP Krishan Pal with 34,115 votes is leading by 3,646 votes.

AAP’s Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra with 17,285 votes is leading by 2,692 votes. The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana in an alliance with Congress and has been given Kurukshetra. For the Karnal assembly by-poll, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading by 2,407 votes. Saini got 9,760 votes while Congress candidate Trilochan Singh received 7,353 votes after the second round. Saini had replaced Khattar as the Chief Minister in March.

