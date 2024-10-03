Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker's Son Sikander Violates Law, Spotted Roaming Free

Congress MLA Dharamsingh Chokhar. Despite being in police custody on serious charges, Sikander was reportedly seen driving a luxury car around Haryana without any police escort. The court has ordered him to be treated in a hospital under certain conditions.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the government hospital where Sikander is allegedly receiving treatment. He is currently in jail due to accusations related to a ₹400 crore scam but was admitted to PGI Rohtak, claiming to be ill. However, reports indicate that he has been seen walking around the hospital, talking on the phone, and meeting with people about his father's re-election campaign.

Dharamsingh Chokhar, who represents Smalkha in Haryana, and Sikander are involved in a case of duping over 1,500 homebuyers. The ED has filed a money laundering case against them. In late August 2024, Sikander's bail plea was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, leading him to claim he was ill to avoid jail time.

Sikander has been admitted to PGI Rohtak twice since his bail was denied: first from September 2 to September 16, and then again from September 26 to now. There are allegations that he does not have a serious illness, as CCTV footage has shown him leaving the hospital, contradicting his claims. Reports also suggest that he is using a Fortuner car to travel, stay in hotels, and attend social events while technically still in custody. This situation raises concerns about the misuse of legal loopholes and the potential influence of political connections in Haryana.

About Case

In 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) assumed control of the investigation into Chhoker and his son after the Gurgaon police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against them for a significant real estate scam involving their firm, Mihira Group.

The father-son duo launched a project in Sector 68, Gurugram, aimed at providing affordable housing and collected approximately Rs 363 crore from 1,500 prospective homeowners. However, despite their promises to complete the project by 2021-22, the company reportedly did not fulfill its commitments.