Haryana Crime: Scientist Slits 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Throat in Hisar, Then Dies by Suicide

A tragic incident unfolded in Hisar, Haryana, on Sunday, March 10, where a scientist allegedly took his own life after killing his 8-year-old daughter. According to Hisar ASP Rajesh Mohan, the man is suspected to have slit his daughter's throat before committing suicide. The police are currently investigating the scene.

Visuals From the Crime Site:

#WATCH | Haryana: A scientist in Hisar allegedly died by suicide after slitting his 8-year-old daughter's throat and killing her, on 10th March. Police investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/BnweB3YKCg — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

"We have secured the area and called in the mobile forensic science unit for a thorough investigation," stated Mohan. "Questioning of neighbours and relatives of the deceased is ongoing. The man's colleagues informed us he was undergoing treatment with a psychotherapist for depression. We will be speaking with his doctor to understand the specifics of his condition and also investigate his reported suicidal tendencies."

Hisar ASP Rajesh Mohan on Murder Case:

#WATCH | Hisar ASP Rajesh Mohan says, "...We have cordoned off the site and as part of the scientific investigation, mobile forensic science unit has been called. Investigation is going on at the scene of the crime. We are also questioning everyone - people nearby as well as… pic.twitter.com/Y1pFoBbN5q — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

The exact cause behind this horrific incident is under investigation. Further details are awaited.