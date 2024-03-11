Haryana Crime: Scientist Slits 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Throat in Hisar, Then Dies by Suicide

Published: March 11, 2024

A tragic incident unfolded in Hisar, Haryana, on Sunday,  March 10, where a scientist allegedly took his own life after ...

A tragic incident unfolded in Hisar, Haryana, on Sunday,  March 10, where a scientist allegedly took his own life after killing his 8-year-old daughter. According to Hisar ASP Rajesh Mohan, the man is suspected to have slit his daughter's throat before committing suicide. The police are currently investigating the scene.

Visuals From the Crime Site:

"We have secured the area and called in the mobile forensic science unit for a thorough investigation," stated  Mohan. "Questioning of neighbours and relatives of the deceased is ongoing. The man's colleagues informed us he was undergoing treatment with a psychotherapist for depression. We will be speaking with his doctor to understand the specifics of his condition and also investigate his reported suicidal tendencies."

Hisar ASP Rajesh Mohan on Murder Case:

The exact cause behind this horrific incident is under investigation. Further details are awaited.

