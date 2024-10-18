Haryana Cylinder Blast: Grandfather, Grandmother and 14-Year-Old Grandson Die After House Roof Collapses Due to Gas Cylinder Explosion in Faridabad (Watch Video)

FARIDABAD, Haryana (October 18, 2024): A family of three, including a grandfather, grandmother, and their 14-year-old grandson, was killed in a gas cylinder explosion that caused the roof of their home to collapse in the village of Bhakhri.

Faridabad, Haryana: A gas cylinder explosion in Bhankri village killed a 14-year-old boy, Kunal, who was celebrating his birthday, along with his grandfather and grandmother pic.twitter.com/3411SH9JlE — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2024

According to regional media reports, the explosion occurred around midnight when a gas leak ignited. The blast was so powerful that it brought down the ceiling, trapping Sarjeet, 55, his wife Babita and their grandson Kunal under the rubble.

Rescue workers spent nearly an hour trying to reach the victims, who were all asleep on the first floor of the house when the explosion occurred. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The incident occurred just hours before the grandson's birthday. The entire village is mourning the loss of the family.