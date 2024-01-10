Haryana: Denied Admission in Time, Woman Delivers Baby Outside Ambala Government Hospital Block

A woman gave birth outside a government hospital block in Ambala after the staff allegedly ignored her husband's requests to admit her to the maternity ward. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has ordered an inquiry into the incident that occurred on Monday night. A two-member team, appointed by Ambala Civil Surgeon Kuldeep Singh, has been instructed to complete the probe within two days.

Suman, approximately 30 years old, had been visiting the hospital for pregnancy check-ups. On Monday night, her husband, Shalu Kumar, brought her to the hospital in a motorbike cart since they couldn't get an ambulance. While Shalu Kumar sought help inside the hospital, Suman remained in the cart.

The husband claimed that despite repeated requests, the hospital staff refused to admit his wife to the maternity ward. Consequently, the woman gave birth to a baby boy on the cart in the hospital premises in the absence of any staff. Upon learning about the incident, the doctor from the maternity ward admitted the mother and child, providing the necessary medical assistance.

The woman's husband met with the health minister to report the incident, prompting an inquiry. Health Minister Anil Vij stated that the committee would investigate all facts surrounding the incident and take appropriate action if any discrepancies were found. As of now, both the woman and the child are admitted to the Civil Hospital and are in good health.