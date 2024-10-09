Haryana Election Result 2024: "We Have Not Lost," Jairam Ramesh Responds to Poll Outcome (Watch Video)

Congress has rejected the Haryana assembly election results. General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated, "We do not accept the results. We have not lost; we have been made to lose." He described the outcomes as unexpected and contrary to the sentiments of the people of Haryana. Ramesh emphasized that serious complaints have been raised regarding the counting process and EVM functionality in at least three districts.

He mentioned that discussions with senior colleagues in Haryana have taken place, and they plan to present their concerns to the Election Commission soon, requesting a meeting to address the serious questions raised by their candidates. Ramesh characterized the results as a victory of manipulation, undermining the will of the people and the integrity of democratic processes.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Congress party's performance in Haryana, party MP Jairam Ramesh says, "...The results in Haryana are totally unexpected, completely surprising and counter-intuitive. It goes against ground reality. It goes against what the people of Haryana had made their… pic.twitter.com/cvJ8o6tuy2 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Regarding future actions, he affirmed that while a thorough analysis of the situation would be conducted later, the immediate priority is to address the grievances and the perceived theft of victory. On the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Ramesh expressed that Congress's performance should have been better and indicated that discussions would follow. He anticipates the formation of a coalition government with the National Conference and a common program to meet the people's expectations.

Congress leader Pawan Khera echoed the sentiment of rejecting the results, noting ongoing complaints from candidates in Hisar, Mahendragarh, and Panipat. He highlighted discrepancies in EVM performance, with some machines showing losses despite high battery levels, while others indicated wins with lower battery percentages.