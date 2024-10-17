Haryana Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Unit in Bahadurgarh (Watch Video)

Bahadurgarh, Haryana (October 17, 2024): A massive fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in a chemical factory located at plot number 152 in HSIIDC Sector 16, Bahadurgarh, and spread to two nearby factories, including a cardboard and a shoe factory.

Bahadurgarh, Haryana: Senior Vice President of the Footwear Association, Narendra Chikara, says, "The fire has currently spread to three factories. We are making efforts to prevent it from spreading further. We arrived here shortly after learning about the incident and still need… pic.twitter.com/FDSOe4BUyk — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2024

The blaze broke out around noon and quickly spread due to the highly flammable chemicals stored at the site. The intense fire engulfed the chemical factory and soon reached the neighboring units. According to regional media reports, several two-wheelers parked outside were also destroyed, and electric poles and wires in the vicinity suffered extensive damage.

Read Also | Pune Fire Tragedy: Major Blaze Engulfs Five Houses and Shop in Ghorpade, Peth

Narendra Chhikara, senior vice president of the Footwear Association Bahadurgarh, said the fire started in the chemical factory before spreading to the other two units. “We are trying to stop it from spreading further. Fire engines arrived but faced slight delays. We’ve also called in additional fire vehicles from Delhi, Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Sonipat,” Chhikara said.

The fire department dispatched about six vehicles to the site initially, but personnel struggled to control the blaze due to the volatile nature of the chemicals. Firefighters from neighboring districts have joined efforts to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. No casualties have been reported as of now.