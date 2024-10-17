Pune Fire Tragedy: Major Engulfs Five Houses and Shop in Ghorpade, Peth

In the early hours of the morning, around 4 AM, a fire erupted in Ghorpade Peth, specifically at Panchhaud Tower, Joshi Wada. The blaze affected five houses and a small shop, with significant damage occurring on the upper floor of a double-story building. A large quantity of clothing was reported to have been burnt.

Fire brigade personnel responded swiftly to the emergency, successfully extinguishing the flames after pulling out two gas cylinders from the premises. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported during this incident. The quick action of the fire department prevented the situation from escalating further, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to follow.