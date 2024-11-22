Haryana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Handloom Shop Near Paper Mill in Yamuna Nagar (Watch Video)

Haryana (November 22, 2024): A massive fire broke out at a handloom shop in Yamuna Nagar on Wednesday afternoon. Fire officer Rajiv Jamboj said the department received information about the blaze at around 12:30 p.m.

"We immediately sent three vehicles to the spot. As the fire was large, we called for additional vehicles. In total, seven fire tenders were deployed, and the fire was brought under control," Jamboj said.

The fire occurred near a paper mill in the area. No injuries have been reported as of now, and more details are awaited.