Haryana Floor Test: JJP Asks MLAs to Remain Absent, Four MLAs Reach Assembly Despite Whip

The new government in Haryana will face the floor test in the Assembly today (March 13). Chief Minister Nayab Saini claimed that he had the support of 48 MLAs. Four rebel MLAs from former ally, Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, reached the House despite the whip by the party.

Ahead of the crucial floor test, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) issued a whip to its MLAs to remain "absent" from the state assembly at the time of voting today. Nayab Singh Saini, the Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra, met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing his predecessor, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar.

JJP Issues Whip:

Jannayak Janta Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to remain "absent" from the Haryana Assembly at the time of voting on the trust vote today.

JJP, in its letter to MLAs, said, "All members of JJP in the Haryana Legislative Assembly are, therefore, requested to remain absent positively from the house at the time of voting on the confidence motion on March 13."

“Every CM become a CM for the first time one day…Everyone starts from zero…When someone joins politics, they learn a lot…Just like the JP Movement, it is the Modi Movement right now…He is going to become the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democratic setup for the third time,” said State Minister Ranjit Chautala.