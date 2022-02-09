Haryana: Foodgrains worth crores of rupees damaged in Karnal godown

Foodgrains worth crores of rupees have got damaged in a godown in Haryana's Karnal.

The godown is managed by HAFED, the largest apex cooperative federation of Haryana.

The godown, built five years ago, does not have a roof. As a result, lakhs of wheat bags kept here spoiled due to rain. The water-soaked wheat got germinated. HAFED had given the responsibility of taking care of the grains to a private company.

Now after the grains damage, HAFED has come under the scanner. About three lakh bags of wheat were stocked at HAFED's indoor godown on Karnal Indri Road.

"There was no tender of the construction of the roof of the godown. It has been two years the grain was kept here, so the bottom parts are required to be upgraded. The grains might have been damaged due to rains. Further, there is a monkey menace tearing the covers leading to pocket damage in sacks," said HAFED official Reena Kamboj.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor