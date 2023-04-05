Haryana: Four people choke to death while cleaning septic tank in Jhajjar

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], April 5 : Four people died after they inhaled poisonous gas while cleng a septic tank in Jakhoda village in Jhajjar, Deputy Commissioner Captain Shakti Singh informed.

The four persons were fitting pipes in the tank while they choked to death after inhaling poisonous gases, he said.

"It has been reported that four people died while cleng a septic tank in Jakhoda village. A person along with a mechc and two other labourers was cleng the septic tank of his house. The accident is being investigated," Deputy Commissioner told .

The deceased were identified as Deepak, a resident of Jasaur Kheri near Bahadurgarh; Mahender and Deshraj, both natives of Madhya Pradesh; and Satish, from Amethi in UP. While Mahender was a mason, Deshraj and Satish worked as migrant labourers.

