Haryana Government Allocates Portfolios; CM Nayab Singh Saini Retains Home and Finance Departments

The Haryana government, days after the swearing-in of a new administration, saw Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini retain key departments, including Home and Finance, as cabinet portfolios were allocated to the Council of Ministers on Sunday. In addition to Home and Finance, the Chief Minister will oversee several other departments, including Excise and Taxation, Planning, Town and Country Planning, Urban Estates, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Administration of Justice, General Administration, Housing for All, Criminal Investigation (C.I.D), Personnel and Training, as well as Law and Legislative Affairs.

While Minister Anil Vij has been assigned the portfolios of Energy, Transport, and Labour, Minister Shruti Choudhry will oversee Women and Child Development, as well as Irrigation and Water Resources. Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during a ceremony at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Saini took charge as the Chief Minister of Haryana at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. "Taking a vow to tirelessly serve his 2.80 crore family members of Haryana state, he has assumed charge as the Chief Servant of the state. I am emotional and bowed down. The resolve of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas is paramount. We will leave no stone unturned in making Haryana the best, prosperous and self-reliant state. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, our full majority government will be dedicated to service, good governance, equality, prosperity and welfare of the poor," Haryana CM wrote on X.