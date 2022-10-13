Haryana Home Guard Head Constable arrested for accepting bribe, two others booked

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught a Head Constable of the state Home Guard red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 85,000 in lieu of recruitment of a person as a volunteer.

Sharing the information here on Wednesday, a spokesperson informed that the arrested Head Constable has been identified as Parbhudayal. The other two who have been booked in this case are Home Guard Platoon Commander Vinod Kumar and Centre Commander Rajesh Kumar Bumra. All three are posted in the Sirsa district.

The complainant, a resident of Village Tikri in district Sirsa alleged that the accused HC and co-accused were demanding bribes in lieu of recruiting him as a Home Guard volunteer in the State Home Guard Department.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team was formed that laid a trap and arrested the accused Head Constable for accepting a bribe of Rs 85,000 from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the trio and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

