Haryana implements new COVID-19 guidelines, applicable till January 12

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Sunday has decided to impose new COVID-19 guidelines.

These new guidelines will be applicable till January 12. According to these guidelines, schools, colleges, coaching institutes, Anganwadi will remain closed in the entire state, in view of the rising cases.

"In districts with high daily cases, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, malls and markets will close by 5 pm", said Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister on Sunday. "Offices would have to function with 50 per cent capacity."

He further added that people who are fully vaccinated will only be allowed to enter public transport, hotels, restaurants, malls and grain markets. Along with that cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and other places of leisure will remain closed in five districts including Gurugram and Faridabad.

The Deputy Magistrates have been directed to keep vigil and ensure that the people are adhering to the COVID-19 norms. "Teams are formed for enforcement of the law. There will be random checking in offices", Haryana Health Min Anil Vij added.

"Anyone found violating the COVID-19 guidelines, will be dealt with strictly. The offices which will allow non-double vaccinated staff will also be fined", said the health minister while speaking to ANI.

"We will have to implement a 'No mask no work' culture if needed in future", added Vij.

According to data, 63 Omicron cases have been logged in Haryana till date.

( With inputs from ANI )

