Haryana introduces dress code for govt hospital workers

Funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, makeup and long nails by the staff in hospitals will not be unacceptable, the Haryana government has said as it prepares a well-followed dress code policy for healthcare professionals in the state.

The purpose of the dress code policy, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij says, is to maintain discipline, uniformity and equality among the staff in government healthcare centres.

A well-followed dress code policy in a hospital not only gives an employee his professional image but also presents an elegant image of an organisation among the public, Vij said on Friday.

All hospital staff working in clinical (medics and paramedics), cleanliness and sanitation, security, transport, technical, kitchen, field, etc should be in proper uniform during working hours, he said.

Funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, accessories, makeup, long nails during working hours are unacceptable, especially in the healthcare centres, Mr Vij said.

Black pants with a white shirt along with a name tag shall be worn by trainees, except for the nursing cadre, he added. Men's hair should be no longer than collar length and should not interfere with the patient's care, he said.

Unusual hairstyles and unconventional haircuts are not permitted. Nails must be clean, trimmed and well-manicured, he stressed.

When you go to a private hospital, not a single employee is seen without a uniform, while in a government hospital, it is difficult to differentiate between a patient and an employee, he said, adding that the dress code will improve the functioning of the hospitals in the state.