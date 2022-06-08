Haryana: Lady head constable booked for demanding bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against a lady Head Constable posted in Kaithal district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a local resident in lieu of dropping his son's name in a case registered in Civil Line Police Station Kaithal.

Sharing the information here today, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that lady Head Constable Mahindro Devi has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the complaint of Rampal, a resident of Janakpuri colony, Kaithal.

After verifying the complaint, the Bureau team conducted a raid in the presence of the Duty Magistrate but sensing the raid, the accused lady Head Constable managed to flee from the spot, informed an official press release by the Vigilance Bureau.

The spokesperson further added that an investigation into the case is being done after the registration of a case against the accused in the Bureau's Police Station, Ambala.

( With inputs from ANI )

