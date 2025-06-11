Haryana: Man Jumps in Front of Train with Four Children Over Suspicions About Wife’s Character; All Die

A man identified as Manoj Mahto died by suicide, along with his four children, by jumping in front of a running train in Haryana's Faridabad district on Wednesday, June 11. According to the police, Manoj, who hailed from Bihar, took the extreme step after a misunderstanding over a phone call, suspecting his wife's character.

The incident took place near Ballabhgarh Railway Station. Police have recovered the bodies and sent them for the postmortem. The police said they found the phone number in Manoj's pocket, which helped them contact his wife.

Deputy Superintendent Rajesh Chechi of the Government Railway Police (GRP), said that after the preliminary investigation it was came to light that the Manoj suspected his wife’s character due to frequent phone conversations and decided to commit suicide. He took his four children to the park under the pretext of an outing and then jumped in front of the Golden Temple train heading towards Delhi.

"We have informed the victim’s family, and postmortem formalities will be conducted after their arrival,” Rajesh Chechi told the news agency IANS.

Suicide Prevention Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.