Goa: Two Missing Minor Girls Allegedly Raped at Calangute Hotel; Two Arrested

Three minor girls who were reported missing from the Agacaim police station area in Goa were successfully rescued from a hotel in Calangute. It has been alleged that two of the girls were raped by two men, according to the news agency IANS. The incident occurred when three girls, aged between 12 and 14, including two sisters and a family member, reportedly went to a birthday party in Calangute Beach on Sunday (June 8). When they did not return, a missing persons report was filed at the Agacaim police station.

Acting swiftly on a combination of technical and human intelligence, the Goa Police managed to trace the girls to a hotel in Calangute on Sunday evening and safely rescued them. During their statement, the girls revealed that two of them had been sexually assaulted.

Following the girls' revelations, the police launched a manhunt and arrested two accused individuals, aged 19 and 21. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Goa Children’s Act.

Further investigations are underway.