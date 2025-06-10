Uttar Pradesh: Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Canal in Ghaziabad

Panic spread in the Loni Border area of Ghaziabad after the body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase near a canal close to Shiv Vatika. Police suspect that the murder was committed elsewhere and the body was dumped near the canal to destroy evidence. Local residents spotted an abandoned green suitcase along the edge of the canal. Sensing something suspicious they immediately informed the Loni Border police station. When officers reached the spot and opened the suitcase they discovered the body of a woman estimated to be around 26 years old.

The woman’s neck appeared to be broken and blood was visible around her nose and mouth indicating she had been brutally assaulted.

Her identity has not yet been confirmed. However police believe she was married as she was wearing toe rings and had sindoor in her hair.

Officials said it appears to be a case of rape and murder though the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report.

Given the seriousness of the case a forensic team was called to the spot. They collected necessary samples for investigation.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh said they received information from the control room about a suitcase lying near the canal road at Behta Hajipur. Police are now checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify who brought the body and dumped the suitcase.

Efforts are also being made to identify the deceased. Police said they are confident that the case will be solved soon.